Racine, WI

Spring Election 2022 results

By Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 2 days ago
With a number of seats being uncontested, the Spring Election ended early as the vote totals came in before 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.

About 27,000 people voted in the spring election. For many, there wasn’t much on the ballot. Only five of the 20 County Board seats were contested races. Caledonia and Mount Pleasant both had three seats up for grabs, but none of those were contested. Meanwhile, the City of Racine had one of its eight seats resulting in a contested race.

Racine County Board Spring Election Results

1st District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Nick Demske

2nd District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Fabi Maldonado

3rd District County Board Supervisor

4th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Melissa Kaprelian

5th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Jody Spencer

6th District County Board Supervisor

Genie Webb will appear on the ballot for the 6th District for the Racine County Board. However, per Webb, she is no longer actively running for this position. Marcus West will be the only candidate actively running.

She says, “Marcus West is a great candidate who has my full support.”

7th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Jessica Lee Malacara

8th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Marlo Harmon

9th District County Board Supervisor

10th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Olga White

11th District County Board Supervisor

12th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Donald Trottier

13th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Thomas Kramer

14th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Jason Eckman

15th District County Board Supervisor

16th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Scott Maier

17th District County Board Supervisor

18th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested Candidate: Thomas Roanhouse

19th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Thomas Hincz

20th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Edward Chart

21st District County Board Supervisor

City of Racine Common Council

2nd District

Uncontested candidate- Mollie Jones

4th District

6th District

Uncontested candidate: Jeffery Peterson

8th District

Uncontested candidate: Marcus West

9th District

Uncontested candidate: Terry McCarthy

10th District

Uncontested candidate: Sam Peete

12th District

Henry Perez

*Henry Perez is running uncontested for this position. The bio is available because he is running against Eric Hopkins for 9th District County Board Supervisor, as noted above.

14th District

Uncontested candidate: Alicia Jarrett

Judge

Uncontested candidate: Rob Weber

RUSD Board of Education

District 1

District 3

Uncontested candidate: Dulce Cervantes

District 8

Uncontested candidate: Matthew D. Hanser

District 9

Uncontested candidate: Jane Brewer

Comments / 0

Racine County Eye

10 Places to Dine for Easter Brunch in Racine County

After sitting through an Easter morning church service, you’ve likely worked up an appetite. Cooking isn’t for everyone and sometimes when feeding a big crowd, it’s easier to order out. Whether you want to dine in or carry out, Racine restaurants have cooked up an assortment of Easter brunch, lunch, and dinner.
