Spring Election 2022 results
With a number of seats being uncontested, the Spring Election ended early as the vote totals came in before 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.
About 27,000 people voted in the spring election. For many, there wasn’t much on the ballot. Only five of the 20 County Board seats were contested races. Caledonia and Mount Pleasant both had three seats up for grabs, but none of those were contested. Meanwhile, the City of Racine had one of its eight seats resulting in a contested race.
Racine County Board Spring Election Results
1st District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Nick Demske
2nd District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Fabi Maldonado
3rd District County Board Supervisor
4th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Melissa Kaprelian
5th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Jody Spencer
6th District County Board Supervisor
Genie Webb will appear on the ballot for the 6th District for the Racine County Board. However, per Webb, she is no longer actively running for this position. Marcus West will be the only candidate actively running.
She says, “Marcus West is a great candidate who has my full support.”
7th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Jessica Lee Malacara
8th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Marlo Harmon
9th District County Board Supervisor
10th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Olga White
11th District County Board Supervisor
12th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Donald Trottier
13th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Thomas Kramer
14th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Jason Eckman
15th District County Board Supervisor
16th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Scott Maier
17th District County Board Supervisor
18th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested Candidate: Thomas Roanhouse
19th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Thomas Hincz
20th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Edward Chart
21st District County Board Supervisor
City of Racine Common Council
2nd District
Uncontested candidate- Mollie Jones
4th District
6th District
Uncontested candidate: Jeffery Peterson
8th District
Uncontested candidate: Marcus West
9th District
Uncontested candidate: Terry McCarthy
10th District
Uncontested candidate: Sam Peete
12th District
Henry Perez
*Henry Perez is running uncontested for this position. The bio is available because he is running against Eric Hopkins for 9th District County Board Supervisor, as noted above.
14th District
Uncontested candidate: Alicia Jarrett
Judge
Uncontested candidate: Rob Weber
RUSD Board of Education
District 1
District 3
Uncontested candidate: Dulce Cervantes
District 8
Uncontested candidate: Matthew D. Hanser
District 9
Uncontested candidate: Jane Brewer
The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to providing you with accurate, timely election information. We are your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with the latest election coverage and other local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Comments / 0