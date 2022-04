NARRAGANSETT — Westerly High pushed across two runs in the top of the eighth and got past Narragansett, 5-3, in a Division II baseball game on Thursday. Westerly's Travis Costa was hit by a pitch to start the eighth and Michael Poole drew a walk. After a strikeout, Zach Miner, who was running for Costa, later scored on a wild pitch to give Westerly a 4-3 lead. Poole advanced to third on the play.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 14 HOURS AGO