Teen shot while in car in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back while in a car on the north side of Columbus Tuesday afternoon.
According to Columbus police, officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1300 block of Aberdeen Avenue.
The victim told police he and a group of friends were in a car when an unknown man fired several shots at their vehicle. One of the shots hit the victim in the back, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition for treatment of a minor gunshot wound and is expected to make a full recovery.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 8