Teen shot while in car in north Columbus

 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back while in a car on the north side of Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1300 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

The victim told police he and a group of friends were in a car when an unknown man fired several shots at their vehicle. One of the shots hit the victim in the back, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition for treatment of a minor gunshot wound and is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.

