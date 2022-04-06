Boys volleyball: Chargers sweep Hendricken in opener

It was during one of the worst times in recent history that Falecia Porter found her calling. "When I was in college, I had a dream of playing professionally which I tried to pursue for years after the fact," Porter said. "Me and my husband, Keith Porter, we were training at the time for ourselves to go pro and COVID hit, and all the showcases got canceled. So we started training kids (to play basketball).

