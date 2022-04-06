Boys volleyball: Chargers sweep Hendricken in opener

Head coach: Ben Bowne. Assistant coaches: Megan Chapman, Dean Rocha. Last season: Stonington was eighth in the Class M meet and second in the ECC championships. Seniors: John Cannella, Billy deCastro, Phoenix Glaza, Cole Horne, John Limberakis, Tony Marchigiano, Owen Mercier, Jason Morse, Sam Montalto, Chris O’Dell, Kevin O’Dell, Ryan Orr, Will Sawin, Benjamin Stamm, Lucian Tedeschi, Steven Wilk. Juniors: Anders Dahl, Sergio deOliveira, Ryan Gruczka, Josh Mooney, Andrew Nanson, Timonty Smith, Ryan Turner. Sophomore: Henry Sawin.
