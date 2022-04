SAN JOSE, CA - Doug Wilson announced today that he is stepping down from his role as general manager of the San Jose Sharks. "These past 19 years serving as general manager of the San Jose Sharks have been a privilege and one of the most fulfilling and enjoyable periods of my life," said Wilson. "I have been incredibly fortunate to work for and with some of the most talented and passionate people in the game of hockey.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO