ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Walmart to shut down store in Bellevue

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Cz08_0f0bq8tx00
Walmart logo (generic) (AP Photo/Seth Perlman) (Seth Perlman)

Walmart is planning to shut down its store located at The Marketplace at Factoria on April 22, according to a report from the Puget Sound Business Journal. — Walmart is planning to shut down its store located at The Marketplace at Factoria on April 22, according to a report from the Puget Sound Business Journal. The closure is happening due to poor financial performance.

Walmart will also lay off 147 employees due to the closure, according to a worker adjustment and retraining notification on the Washington state Employment Security Department website. Those workers will be eligible to transfer to another store.

The store opened in 2012.

Walmart operates more than 65 stores in Washington state, including Sam’s Clubs.

PSBJ also reported in March that Walmart planned to increase its tech presence in the Pacific Northwest by hiring 200 more employees to work in roles such as software engineering, cybersecurity and others. The big box giant already has nearly 160 tech works in the Seattle area.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

uh-oh
2d ago

Walmart operates more than 65 stores in Washington state, including Sam’s Clubs. No. Walmart shutdown all of their sams clubs in Washington state.

Reply
3
Related
Joel Eisenberg

More Walmarts Have Been Announced as Closing in 2022. Is Your Neighborhood Location Among Them?

In an earlier NewsBreak article, I shared current plans for the retailer. Recent updates have been reported by their corporate office. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Walmart.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, Walmart spokesman Brian Little,BestLifeOnline.com, and QuerySprout.com.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Costco Closings in 2022

Snopes disputed recent rumors, yet word of Costco closings are still widespread. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including BusinessInsider.com, Investor.Costco.com, Snopes.com, Wikipedia.org, Investopedia.com, and Forbes.com.
Joel Eisenberg

Popular Chain Stores Scheduled to Close in 2022

From Kroger and its family of companies to dozens of other venerable chains, the forecast for 2022 is mixed at best. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Kroger.com, LoveMoney.com, Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, Fortune 500, and Offers.com.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Bellevue, WA
Business
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Bellevue, WA
Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Lifestyle
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Bellevue, WA
Kristen Walters

Another Walmart store set to close by end of April

Walmart shoppers in some parts of Washington state will need to find an alternative place to buy food and other household essentials. Serg3d/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) As Walmart seeks to ramp up offerings in many parts of the country, some stores in Washington are closing their doors for good. On April 22, the Walmart store location at SE 41st Pl. in Bellvue will no longer be open to customers.
WASHINGTON STATE
Fortune

As of next month, there will be just 3 Kmarts left in the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Kmart’s famous blue light is getting really, really dim. The once omnipresent retailer will see its number of U.S. locations drop to three next month, with...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cox Media Group#Food Drink#Psbj
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Running To Grab This Sectional Sofa

Costco may be a one-stop shop for grocery items, including those best-selling $5 rotisserie chickens and the retailer's most popular item: toilet paper. But Costco is so much more than just bulk groceries. You can also buy tires, get an eye exam, shop for life insurance, and even book that Hawaiian vacation you've always been dreaming about.
SHOPPING
Popculture

5 Popular Grocery Store Items Being Pulled From Shelves

A growing number of grocery items are being pulled from store shelves nationwide. Amid ongoing supply chain issues and rising costs, consumers seeking to cross items off their grocery lists are facing trouble as more products continue to be recalled. The most recent roundup of recalls has impacted everything from meat products to snack items and even a craft kit sold at one popular discount supermarket.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Sandwich According To Almost 35% Of People

When a person wants to get a quality sandwich, McDonald's usually isn't the first place on the radar. Yet, it is agreed upon that some of its sandwiches are better than others. Its Crispy Chicken Sandwich, for example, is said to rival Chick-fil-A's "iconic" version. One Business Insider reviewer said...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NEWStalk 870

The Most Affordable Town in Washington Will Cost You $550 A Month

With inflation and gas prices skyrocketing, higher interest rates on the way, and real estate values still steadily rising, many people in the Mid-Columbia and around the state are looking to lower their expenses by moving to a town with a low cost of living index - especially when it comes to housing. Well, they won't have to travel far because according to a recent study three towns near the Tri-Cities fall into the lowest cost of living category in Washington State.
CONNELL, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Did you hear a big blast this morning?

SPOKANE, Wash. – Did you hear a big blast Monday morning?  You might want to get used to it.  Rock blasting is underway as construction crews work on the new downtown Spokane stadium.  Blasting will continue through Monday and is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, as well. If you plan to drive or walk in the area, leave a few...
SPOKANE, WA
MarketRealist

Airlines Are Cancelling Thousands Of Flights and Travelers Have Theories

Flights being canceled are a normal occurrence for the travel industry. However, the number of flights being canceled currently is causing some to be concerned. It can be assumed that many airlines are overwhelmed with the number of people traveling and how that number continues to climb as it gets warmer outside. But between airlines experiencing technical issues, and pilots going on strike, the travel industry has a problem on its hands.
ECONOMY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found, pulled from Issaquah creek

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The body of a man was found and pulled from a creek in Confluence Park in Issaquah on Tuesday. The body was found before 6:30 p.m. It is believed that the man was reported missing earlier, police said. Law enforcement said the man’s death is not...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
91K+
Followers
101K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy