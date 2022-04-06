Walmart to shut down store in Bellevue

Walmart logo (generic) (AP Photo/Seth Perlman) (Seth Perlman)

Walmart is planning to shut down its store located at The Marketplace at Factoria on April 22, according to a report from the Puget Sound Business Journal. The closure is happening due to poor financial performance.

Walmart will also lay off 147 employees due to the closure, according to a worker adjustment and retraining notification on the Washington state Employment Security Department website. Those workers will be eligible to transfer to another store.

The store opened in 2012.

Walmart operates more than 65 stores in Washington state, including Sam’s Clubs.

PSBJ also reported in March that Walmart planned to increase its tech presence in the Pacific Northwest by hiring 200 more employees to work in roles such as software engineering, cybersecurity and others. The big box giant already has nearly 160 tech works in the Seattle area.

