ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee elects first Black mayor, Cavalier Johnson

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKSFD_0f0bptpI00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cavalier Johnson became the first African American elected mayor of Milwaukee on Tuesday, overwhelming a former alderman to win the right to finish the last two years of Tom Barrett’s term.

Johnson, who had served as acting mayor since Barrett resigned in December to become U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg, had been considered a heavy favorite after winning a seven-person primary by 20 points.

With unofficial returns nearly complete, Johnson — a Democrat running in a Democratic stronghold — had 68% of the vote to conservative Bob Donovan’s 32%.

“We’ve got a lot to do,” Johnson said, saying the city must work to stop violence and do more to create jobs and restore neighborhoods.

Barrett had been Milwaukee mayor since 2004.

Johnson, 35, was first elected to the Common Council in 2016 and became president in April 2020.

Donovan, 65, served on the council from 2000 until 2020 when he did not run for reelection. He challenged Barrett for mayor in 2016 and lost by 40 points.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party put $100,000 into Johnson’s campaign while Donovan got $1,250 from the Republican Party of Milwaukee County and $2,500 from a political action committee for Rebecca Kleefisch, the former Republican lieutenant governor who is running for governor this year.

Comments / 23

Josh Kiel
2d ago

Who cares all the people care about is the guy does his job who ducking cares what color he is thus is why our country is this way we’re hiring people based on race not there ability

Reply(1)
22
Farmgrl58
2d ago

Maybe Johnson will now have the time to address the doubled murder rate in Milwaukee. Earlier He said he was too busy campaigning too address the issue.

Reply(2)
16
Farmgrl58
2d ago

Well now we will never know if Johnson and Norman covered up the info on Johnson's brothers arrest before the election.

Reply
14
Related
Urban Milwaukee

Socialists Win in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI – The Milwaukee Democratic Socialists of America made history tonight: Ryan Clancy and Juan Miguel Martinez won their elections for Milwaukee County Supervisor. Milwaukee DSA knocked more than 15,000 doors in this election cycle. “It’s clear that the people want fundamental change”, said Juan Miguel Martinez, newly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee County, WI
Society
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

All Wisconsin spring general election results

MILWAUKEE — The April 5 spring general election features more than 300 races and referendums across southeastern Wisconsin. Below, you will find all of the races and results separated by county, along with the results of the race for Milwaukee mayor and the District 2 Court of Appeals.
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Urban Milwaukee

Sarah Godlewski on Ron Johnson’s No Vote Last Night: “This is the Absolute Worst Time to Play Petty Political Games”

MADISON – Late last night, Sen. Ron Johnson voted against bipartisan legislation that would fund the government, send critical aid to Ukraine, bring $187 million in federal funding directly to Wisconsin community projects, increase funding for schools, child care, pre-K, Head Start, and Pell Grants, and reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act. With the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and economic turmoil at home, State Treasurer and candidate for U.S. Senate Sarah Godlewski blasted Johnson for trying to prevent Congress from doing its job.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Racism#Ap#African American#Democratic#The Common Council#Republican
WEAU-TV 13

Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin county that has only recorded a single COVID-19 case all month and another that has not seen one since the Ides of March dropped into the Dept. of Health Services’ lowest category for tracking the virus’ spread. In DHS’ latest weekly update,...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Estes holds off Johnson, re-elected Reedsburg mayor

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Reedsburg’s mayor has won another term in office. David Estes defeated challenger Nathan Johnson 68%-32% with 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night. Estes earned 899 votes, while Johnson earned 421. See all races and results from the April 5 election here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
REEDSBURG, WI
WHEC TV-10

Local village elections results

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Numerous village elections are happening Monday from noon - 9 p.m. We will update the results as they come in. Hilton Mayor (4-year term) Hilton Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Scottsville Mayor (4-year term) Scottsville Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Genesee County. Bergen Trustees (2...
Fox News

Kenosha County ravaged by BLM riots flips red after decades of Dem leadership

Wisconsin's Kenosha County executive flipped red for the first time in decades after the city gained widespread attention amid damaging riots and the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Voters elected Samantha Kerkman on April 5th as the county executive. The race was described as nonpartisan, but Kerkman had the backing of Republicans and serves as a Republican state representative. Her opponent, Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, is a Democrat and serves as the Clerk of Courts.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
US News and World Report

Trump Holding Detroit-Area Rally for Candidates April 2

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump announced Friday he plans to hold a rally in suburban Detroit April 2 to support candidates he has endorsed in Michigan’s elections this year. Trump will headline a rally in at the Michigan Stars Sports Center in Macomb County’s...
DETROIT, MI
Vice

‘Big Lie’ Candidates Just Had a Pretty Good Night in Wisconsin

It looks like Wisconsin Republicans’ obsession with re-litigating the 2020 election might not hurt them in 2022. Republicans prevailed in the most high-profile race in the state’s local elections on Tuesday, with conservative Waukesha County Judge Maria Lazar defeating appointed Judge Lori Kornblum by a double-digit margin for a seat on the state’s Court of Appeals​​.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy