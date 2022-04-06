ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis group announces million dollar effort to help Black Hoosiers thrive

By Amber Grigley
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative plan is using a $100 million grant from the Lilly Endowment to help communities around the Circle City.

It's a big boost that will help Black Hoosiers thrive economically and socially, according to Willis Bright, co-director of The Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative.

"We think it's very important, but we're not naive to believe that $100 million dollars spread over five years is going to eliminate all of the great challenges that we have within the African American community," Bright said.

The Indianapolis Urban League and African American Coalition of Indianapolis are targeting education, housing, employment, health and wellness, and business development and entrepreneurship with the grant funding.

"There will be four other rounds of funding between now and 2025," Bright said.

The initiative is taking input from the community to strategize ways to make an impact on the quality of life for African Americans.

"We can designate and focus on issues that have been identified by people in the community and couple that with the resources from corporations, foundations, individuals, from the government that is already addressing some of those areas," Bright said.

The deadline to apply for a grant is 11:59 p.m. on April 27. For more information visit The Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative's website .

Riff-Raff
2d ago

Shame on Eli Lilly. Their racism is an embarrassment. They exclude White people strictly because of the color of their skin. And what about Hispanics? Asians? Indians? The African population falls between Asians and Hispanics — why is their black pigmentation worth $100 million and others are not forty a penny of that? Something is very, very wrong with Eli Lilly.

6
