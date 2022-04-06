Lazar unseats Evers appointee Kornblum from Court of Appeals

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Voters in southeastern Wisconsin elevated a conservative-backed Waukesha County judge to a state Court of Appeals seat in a race that took a sharp partisan turn and featured ads referring to the Waukesha Christmas parade killings.

Maria Lazar defeated incumbent Court of Appeals Judge Lori Kornblum, appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November, on Tuesday for a six-year term on Wisconsin’s second-highest court.

The race was nonpartisan on the ballot but the lines of support for both candidates were clear.

Democrats backed Kornblum while Republicans lined up behind Lazar.

The four judges in the appeals court district, based in Waukesha, hear cases from 12 southeastern Wisconsin counties, excluding Milwaukee County.