Clark County first responders honored for saving life of fellow officer’s daughter

WINCHESTER, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Paramedics, dispatchers, and first responders were honored Tuesday at the Winchester City Commission meeting for going above the call of duty to save a life.

For Clark County first responders it was just another day on the job, but for Winchester Police Sergeant Travis Thompson that day meant life or death for his daughter.

It happened March 6 when Thompson and his 14-year-old daughter were herding cattle near Four Mile Creek on the family’s property. A calf got away from his mother when Addison tried to save the small animal.

Addison pictured with calf Abby.

Sgt. Thompson explained that moment. He said, “When I went to help her something had went wrong. I threw the calf up on the bank and while doing so my wife screamed and she was holding Addison. She was lifeless.”

It was tough for Thompson to see his own child in despair, but fellow first responders knew exactly what to do.

Thompson continued, “The dispatcher kept me informed and telling me what I had coming my way. As I made it to the top of the driveway, I could see the battalion chief’s truck.”

Within the hour nearly a dozen emergency vehicles sped into the parking lot of UK Hospital, a race against the clock to save Addison’s life.

Addison spent a few days in the hospital recovering, but Tuesday she stood next to her father as she thanked the men and women who refused to let her slip away. The first responders involved in Addison’s life saving mission were awarded a Certificate of Commendation, which will go in their employee personnel file.

