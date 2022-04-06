ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Buffaloe elected Columbia mayor

By Brooke Muckerman
Columbia Missourian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara Buffaloe was elected Columbia’s new mayor on Tuesday in a tight race on an 800-vote margin over Randy Minchew. “Regardless of whether we won or lost I’m proud of the campaign we ran,” Buffaloe said during her victory speech. The contest began with five candidates,...

www.columbiamissourian.com

Comments / 0

