ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

New details on three juveniles accused of carjacking

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LV3rS_0f0bo26f00

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police took three juveniles into custody today after being found with a stolen vehicle. They were ages 12, 16 and 17.

At least two of them are suspected of two armed carjackings that happened Monday night.

Police said two minors came to a neighborhood near Route 66 and South 129th Ave and carjacked a couple for their Ford Edge. Then left the car near 31st and South 132nd Ave and car jacked another victim for their Mercedes.

Christina Kiner, who lives in the neighborhood said, “It concerns me a lot you know. It really concerns me how young they are”.

Lt Justin Ritter said that the Mercedes was spotted Tuesday and that the three juveniles taken into custody.

“It’s not uncommon to see minors commit armed robberies. I wish I had all the answers to solve all these issues, a lot of it starts at home,” Ritter said.

Kiner agreed with him.

“It starts at home. And our school systems, it starts with our city officials giving them something to do other than violence, other than drugs, other than gangs here in Tulsa. We have to do better,” she said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

gvjester
1d ago

I will agree that it begins at HOME. School should be to reinforce what is BEING TAUGHT HOME. The school principal probably wasn't there for the inception of said child, none of the city counselors or mayor were there either. So I'm not certain how the schools or the municipality are to blame. My parents raised myself and my siblings in such a fashion that we were keenly aware, at very young age, that things like...CARJACKING X 2 was not acceptable behavior. But it's easier to blame the village.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

4 Tulsans Arrested In Kansas, Accused Of Transporting 93 lbs Of Marijuana

Four Tulsans are in jail in Montgomery County, Kansas, after deputies found 93 pounds of marijuana in their cars during a traffic stop in Coffeyville late last week. Deputies say they made a traffic stop on three cars and found out they were all traveling together. A K-9 search uncovered 93 pounds of marijuana worth $93,000 across the 3 cars. Deputies arrested James Field, Paul Dumitrache, Gabriela Eastman of Tulsa, and Vania Cisneros.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Carjackings#Street Gang#Police#Ford#Mercedes#Cox Media Group
KSN News

Double homicide victims were living in shed, court documents say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New court documents have been released regarding the deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan on Super Bowl Sunday. Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Super Bowl Sunday and charged five days later. According to an affidavit, on […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Man shot at while driving in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say around 11 p.m. Sunday someone shot at a man while he was driving in south Tulsa. The man said he was leaving a Sinclair gas station and was being followed by a black sedan with two men inside. A man from the passenger...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
59K+
Followers
102K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy