Man shot, killed in Antioch; Person of interest being questioned
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night.
It happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Richards Road. Police said one adult male was shot and killed.22-year-old shot, killed near BNA after pulling over to help broken down vehicle; 3 suspects on the run
Officials told News 2 a person of interest is being questioned. Authorities are reportedly looking into whether drugs were involved in the incident.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
