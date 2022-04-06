Man shot, killed in Antioch; Person of interest being questioned

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night.

It happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Richards Road. Police said one adult male was shot and killed.

Officials told News 2 a person of interest is being questioned. Authorities are reportedly looking into whether drugs were involved in the incident.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

