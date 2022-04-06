ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, IN

Police chase in Wayne County leaves 1 dead

By Shwetha Sundarrajan
 2 days ago

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Randolph County man has died after police say he stole a semi-tractor and assaulted a Richmond police officer.

Police later identified the suspect as 40-year-old Troy M. Lewis of Randolph County.

According to Indiana State Police, Tuesday morning, off duty Richmond police officer Austin Adams responded to a theft of a 1985 Peterbilt semi-tractor traveling on US27 near Union Pike.

Police search for theft suspect

After Lewis pulled over, Officer Adams attempted to speak with him but then Lewis proceeded to assault Officer Adams and fled the scene.

Lewis was pursued by officers from Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and Fountain City Police Department who attempted to get Lewis to pull over.

He proceeded to pull over on Base Road south of County Road 850 South but refused to exit the semi. Officers then heard a gunshot come from inside the vehicle.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officer Adams is being treated for serious injuries at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton Ohio.

