Tuesday's election results

Despite very low voter turnout, all of the proposals on the ballot for law enforcement in Caddo Parish passed with overwhelming support. Four property tax renewals were on the ballot in Caddo in addition to a quarter-cent sales tax renewal. These measures are dedicated to funding operation of the Caddo Sheriff's office and running the jail.
The winners of several Elizabeth City municipal races on the May 17 ballot may not be determined on election night, including what is expected to be a hotly contested three-way race for mayor. First Ward Councilor Jeannie Young, former Fourth Ward Councilor Kirk Rivers and Christina Williams are all running...
Summit County Democrats will meet Tuesday in neighborhood precincts to select local voting representatives for the upcoming county and state conventions. The Summit County Democratic caucus is taking place at three locations: Ecker Hill Middle School, South Summit Middle School and North Summit Middle School at 6 p.m. At those sites, the county’s 66 defined neighborhoods, or precincts, will split up to elect voting delegates.
With a record turnout of 2,953 voters who braved cold weather, wind, and snow showers, Bedford’s 2022 town election resulted in several changes. Returning to elected office after a short hiatus, Mark Siegenthaler is the new Town Moderator; Shawn Hanegan moved to the Select Board from his seat on the Planning Board; Zoning Board of Appeals member Todd Crowley will join the Planning Board. Newcomers Padma Choudry (Library Trustee) and Nancy Wolk (Assessor) ran unopposed.
A federal appeals court has granted an injunction that will temporarily prevent Lehigh County from certifying the results of its county judges’ election. At issue are 257 mail-in ballots not slated to be included in the official count because the voters neglected to write in the date near their signature on the return envelope.
