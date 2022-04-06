ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldsmar, FL

Oldsmar city council meeting draws mixed feelings about the future of downtown

By Niko Clemmons
 2 days ago

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — Oldsmar city council members are expected to take a final vote Tuesday night on a controversial development.

If it moves forward, the decision will bring major changes to the downtown area.

There was a public hearing for a second and final reading of Ordinance 2021-25, which would amend the Comprehensive Plan to permit a density bonus for vertically integrated transit-supportive mixed-use development.

The zoning change would allow a developer to build apartments, offices, and retail space steps from city hall.

The city code allows for 30 residential units per acre. The proposal requires 65 units per acre. Before a vote on the proposal, council has to vote to amend the city code to allow for in

Those against the density increase want the council to explore other options, like improving safety in the city.

“There are other ways we can go about this,” one opponent said. “We hear you loud and clear, you don’t care what the voters have to say.”

Those for the density increase say things have changed.

“I take offense when I hear the residents haven’t been told, this has been going on for 26 years,” Oldsmar resident and former mayor Jim Ronecker said. “It’s the right thing to do and you’re not doing anything right away until an agreement is made.”


