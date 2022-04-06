ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

New York Rangers beat New Jersey Devils 3-1

By Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Artemi Panarin set up two first-period power-play goals for his 64th and 65th assists of the season and the New York Rangers posted a 3-1 victory over the rival New Jersey Devils.

Chris Kreider scored his 47th goal of the season, Justin Braun scored his first as a Ranger and Ryan Strome had a goal in his first game back from an injury.

New York improved to 5-1-1 in their last seven games. Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves in winning his fifth straight start. Yegor Sharangovich scored the Devils’ lone goal and Nico Daws had 14 saves.

