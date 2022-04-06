ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

'It's not a coincidence': Neighbor questions timing of Columbia fire following suspicious behavior

By Dave Detling
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMf2Z_0f0bl8RE00

Howard County Police continue to investigate a fire that left 20 people homeless in Columbia.

It happened around 3:30 am Tuesday morning at The Bluffs At Hawthorn.

RELATED: Police investigating possible arson from Columbia apartment fire that left 20 homeless

"This is where I lived or used to live," said Jason Stein. "My roommate woke up to a loud crash. He head glass breaking on the second floor."

Following that sound there were flames.

Police investigating possible arson from Columbia apartment fire that left 20 homeless

Jason Stein said at first he didn't believe his roommate when he said the apartment below them was on fire.

"There have been disturbances and issues in the past, so I really didn't think much of it," he said. "When I saw the smoke, I knew there was an issue."

Jumping into action, Stein tried getting other tenants to safety.

"I started banging on everybody’s doors, trying to get everybody out," Stein said. "When I ran down outside that's when I saw the fire for the first time."

Investigators are looking into the possibility of arson after remnants of an incendiary device was found among the debris.

Stein said he’s not surprised.

"No not really," Stein said. "When I came down people in the apartment, they were down here and someone made a joke saying, 'Oh they threw a firebomb at us this time.' I though it was a joke."

ATF is assisting in the fire investigation.

Howard County Police Public Information Officer Seth Hoffman confirmed fire crews found found a device commonly associated with arson.

“We haven’t determined yet what the device was exactly or how the fire started, so we’re still working on that but there was evidence that it was intentionally set,” Hoffman said.

Stein said he’s interested to hear how things play out given the fact he’s called the leasing office and police on his neighbors for what he calls suspicious behavior in the past.

"Prior to this, around 8:30 on Monday morning there was a big altercation outside. There were fist fights. Cops came out and broke it up. No arrest were made. Basically, they hugged it out and everything was cool but less than 24 hours this happens. It’s not a coincidence."

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call local police.

Comments / 3

Related
WVNews

Three arrested following suspicious vehicle investigation

OAKLAND — Three people were arrested following a suspicious vehicle investigation on March 22. According to a press release, deputes from the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Oakland Police, checked on a suspicious vehicle parked along Second Street in Oakland. During the investigation, deputies located a quantity...
OAKLAND, CA
The Tribune

Greeley fire and police looking at 30th street as “suspicious”

The Greeley fire and police departments have listed a fire as “suspicious” Thursday evening in a Greeley apartment building on 30th street, according to a Greeley Fire Department battalion chief. Chief Ben Ojinaga said the fire department received the call at 7:53 p.m. Thursday to 2158 30th St....
GREELEY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MD
Crime & Safety
Howard County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Accident, MD
County
Howard County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MD
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Investigation#Arson#Police#Traffic Accident#Atf
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
Daily Voice

Three Repeat Offenders Arrested In Murder Of Baltimore Man

Three people including some violent offenders have been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this year, authorities said. Ronnie Harris Jr., 38, Janay Barksdale, 33, and Morgan Reed, 40 have all been arrested in connection to the murder of 31-year-old James Moore. Both Barksdale and Reed are repeat offenders and Harris is a repeat violent offender.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

National Concerns Grow Over Missing Baltimore Teenager

Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager from Baltimore, authorities said. Jamya Weaver, 13, has been missing since Wednesday, March 16, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to one Facebook post, she was last seen at 908 Saratoga Street...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy