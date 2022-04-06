ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Officials issue beach hazard warning

By Charles Clifford
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pktSb_0f0bkuO800

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — With warm weather on the way, many people might be thinking of heading out to the beach but the National Weather Service has issued a warning.

National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard warning statement for beach goers. They say from 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning through 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, there’s a high risk of sneaker waves and rip currents.

Beachgoers should expect the swells to be between 8 and 12 feet in some places.  Swells could get over 20 feet in some spots which are considered very dangerous conditions.

San Jose lifting COVID-19 mask mandate

They’re advising nobody go in the water today or tomorrow.

Officials recommend those at the beach to keep a close watch on children, pets and other attendees. They say sneaker waves tend to appear unexpectedly and knock people off their feet.

This beach hazard statement extends from Big Sur in the south all the way up to the Mendocino-Sonoma border.

Authorities suggest people avoid climbing on rocks and avoid the beach as much as possible.

If someone were to get pulled into the water, officials say:

  • Don’t try to swim straight back to shore
  • Swim parallel to the beach
  • When the current lets up, make your way back to the shore.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRIS 6 News

Officials give tips on how to stay safe at the beach

The Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce projects there will be a bigger spring break crowd this weekend with the largest concentration is coming from Austin and San Antonio. CNN posted video of beachgoers running from a tornado like waterspout at Fort Myers Florida beach. This can raise some questions about how safe the beach can be.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Pacifica, CA
CBS San Francisco

Deadly Sneaker Wave Warning Issued For Northern California Beaches

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A storm front drifting south from Oregon into Northern California was churning up the Pacific Monday, triggering deadly sneaker waves and strong rip tides along Bay Area beaches and bringing with it a chance for showers across the drought-stricken region. Forecasters said the light showers would begin in the North Bay late Monday-early Tuesday morning. The amounts will range from 0.25-0.50 of an inch in the North Bay, 0.10-0.20 of an inch for SF and a tenth or less from the Peninsula southward. While the showers will be a welcomed relief, the turbulent waters will present the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 03:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since they can be deadly locations in such conditions. Target Area: Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will be highest on exposed west facing beaches.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Mix 104.3 KMXY

78 Earthquakes in Last 24 Hours at Yellowstone, But Don’t Worry

There is a major earthquake swarm underway under Yellowstone National Park with at least 78 quakes in the last day, but it's really not a reason for major concern. I saw some YouTube channels making a big deal out of this, but I believe that's being unnecessarily sensational. It is true that this is a major swarm as you can see on the USGS map.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sur
KRON4 News

Man dies while driving wrong way on US 101

(BCN) – A man died in Santa Rosa early Sunday after he collided with another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near the Yolanda Avenue off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol first received reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway at roughly 1:58 a.m. Officers with the CHP subsequently […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KRON4 News

Sacramento shooting victim Joshua Lucchesi’s family speaks out

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Sacramento mass shooting victim Joshua Lucchesi’s family spoke to KRON4 news about his death. Pashondra Turner, the mother of Lucchessi’s daughters is still making sense of what happened the night of the shooting on Downtown Sacramento’s K Street. “He just got caught up with being with the wrong people basically,” Turner said. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after bank robbery in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One woman was arrested on Wednesday after being the suspect of a bank robbery in Santa Rosa, police announced in a Nixle alert. Police said the robbery happened on Tuesday around noon at a Chase Bank on 2300 Sonoma Ave. A female suspect identified as 42-year-old Elise Miller who is […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy