Mississippi Lottery Draw April 5th, 2022: CASH 3, CASH 4, and Match 5

A WOMAN was shocked to discover that what she believed was a $1,000 lottery win was in fact 100 times more. The woman thought she won $1,000 on a lotto scratch-off game but her husband insisted she check again. In this instance, it certainly paid to look twice. The wife...
Daily lottery player Russell Turner watched a clerk add a new roll of scratch-off tickets after he purchased the final two recently at a Shell station in Kentucky. Turner just couldn’t help himself, so he bought a few more. The fourth ticket the Somerset, Kentucky, man scratched off was...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man got rewarded in a big way for helping his mother with her vehicle. Kyle Avery recently won a $1 million prize thanks to a $1,000,000 Winter Winnings lottery scratch ticket that was purchased at a convenience store in Wilbraham, according to Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja.
A Michigan man is making plans to take his family somewhere warm after winning a $4 million lottery jackpot. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought two EXTREME CA$H scratch-off tickets from a Marathon gas station, Michigan Lottery said Wednesday. One of those tickets revealed he had won the...
FOR the majority of Americans, SNAP benefits, or The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are sent out on the first of the month. But in Mississippi, SNAP is sent out any time between the 4th and the 21st of the month, depending on two assigned digits. SNAP is administered by the...
March 14 (UPI) -- A 34-year-old woman from Branch Country, Mich., won $500,000 from a scratch-off ticket that she picked out due to its color. "I don't typically play Wild Time Supreme but I liked the color of the ticket, so I decided to buy two of them," the woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said to lottery officials.
When Steven Richter scratched off the final winning number from his ticket in North Carolina, he was convinced it was no coincidence. The final number was his mom’s maiden name, he told lottery officials, and it won him $100,000. “The winning number that I had was ‘six’ and that’s...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
A 59-year-old Michigan man used prize money from previous lottery wins to buy two new tickets — and it paid off big time. He bought the Extreme Cash tickets at the Marathon gas station on Telegraph Road in Taylor, then started scratching the tickets as soon as he got in his car.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You may have told someone you’ll be relocating to Mississippi, and you were met with, “Why are moving there out of all places?!” Or “There’s nothing to do there!” Well, coming from a Mississippian, you’re not crazy for deciding to breathe in the southern hospitality or to immerse yourself into a […]
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WJTV) – A segment of Highway 63 in Jackson County will be named after late Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Lamar Wells. The Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Lamar Wells Memorial Highway will start at half a mile south of the Polktown Road intersection and will end half a mile north of the same […]
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from her home in Alabama before being found in a nearby Mississippi city has died, Mobile Police said. The circumstances around the death of Keyanna Sylvester remain unclear, police said. D’Iberville Police Capt. Jason King said the girl was at a motel in the […]
A Tupelo couple is suing a north Mississippi hospital and its affiliates over an alleged balance-billing scheme that cost them nearly $50,000. Balance billing is illegal under a state law passed in 2013. The law states that if a health care provider accepts payment from a health insurance company on behalf of a patient, the provider is prohibited from collecting any amount from the patient above their deductible, co-pay, or co-insurance amount.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms moved through Mississippi on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The storms brought strong winds, heavy rain and hail to parts of the state. Thousands of power outages have been reported by multiple energy companies. A possible tornado moved through Covington County and caused damage on Salem Church Road near Collins. […]
Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
A man in North Carolina had a funny feeling that he should pick up a lottery ticket during his expedition to buy lemonade. The nagging feeling ended up winning him $250,000. Dennis Moore, from Ayden, stopped at the Falling Creek Store in Kinston for a drink and walked out to his truck with a lottery ticket, too, he told lottery officials.
When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent […]
JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen. Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical […]
When it comes to the South’s best small towns, one Mississippi town is in the top 10, according to voters in Southern Living magazine’s The South’s Best 2022 contest. When the online voting was complete, Natchez came in number 8 in this year’s “South’s Best Small Town” competition.
Comments / 0