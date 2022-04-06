ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Storms leave downed trees, power outages across Lowcountry

By Chase Laudenslager
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KsaUf_0f0bj1KZ00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A line of severe thunderstorms moved across the state Tuesday afternoon into evening, producing tornados and strong winds that left a trail of damage in their wake.

Just before 5:00 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for portions of Hampton and Colleton Counties.

The severe weather started in Allendale County around 4:00 p.m., when a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” was confirmed in the area.

Rotating cell spotted during tornado emergency in Allendale, South Carolina

Lawmakers at the South Carolina Statehouse were forced to take shelter in the basement as a tornado warning was issued in Columbia.

The Hampton County Emergency Manager reported a tornado touching down in the area of Papas Road.

By 6:45 p.m., tornado warnings had been issued in Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, and Williamsburg Counties.

All tornado warnings had expired by 8:30 p.m.

All areas saw damage from heavy winds, with gusts of nearly 60 miles per hour reported on the Isle of Palms.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVCTl_0f0bj1KZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVSQ8_0f0bj1KZ00

Downed trees were reported everywhere from Dorchester County to Mount Pleasant, shutting down roadways and taking out power lines along with them.

Over 10,259 Dominion Energy customers were without power as of 9:45 p.m., 7,384 of whom were in Charleston County. Dominion said that it was working as quickly as possible to get power restored.

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

The power outages caused traffic signals in Downtown Charleston to malfunction or remain on flashing status, adding to the already dangerous road conditions for drivers.

While conditions calmed down during the 9:00 p.m. hour and are expected to remain at bay overnight, another round of storms is expected to hit the area Wednesday.

News 2 will be monitoring the cleanup as well as the path of Wednesday’s storms and will provide updates as information becomes available.

DOWNLOAD THE STORM TEAM 2 WEATHER APP
APPLE USERS CLICK HERE | ANDROID USERS CLICK HERE

📲 Download the free WCBD News 2 mobile app for breaking news alerts Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Rotating cell spotted during tornado emergency in Allendale, South Carolina

ALLENDALE, S.C. (STORYFUL/QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A tornado emergency was issued for Allendale, South Carolina, on Tuesday, April 5, as the National Weather Service warned residents to take shelter during the “life-threatening” situation. Livestream footage filmed by Corey Tharin shows his evacuation as the funnel cloud looms in the distance. According to the National Weather Service, a […]
ALLENDALE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Charleston, SC
Business
Charleston, SC
Industry
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Business
State
South Carolina State
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Powerful storm to bury interior Northeast under heavy snow

The table is set for a late-winter helping of snow, ice, pounding winds and heavy rain in the eastern United States as a dynamic storm system tracks from the Gulf Coast, through the Northeast and into Atlantic Canada from Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. More than 150 million...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Power Lines#Lowcountry#Extreme Weather#Colleton Counties#Williamsburg Counties#Dominion Energy
News19 WLTX

SC couple trapped in high winds in their truck as tornado moves through county

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina couple had a harrowing experience as they got caught in high winds as a massive tornado was moving through the county Tuesday. The video was taken by Stephanie Cochran as she was heading home with her husband Marc in the town of Ulmer in Allendale County. As they driving down Highway 300 at Mathis Farms the winds began to rapidly pick up.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
NWS
The Georgia Sun

Georgia at risk for more tornadoes tonight

Residents in part of the Southeast will face more volatile weather into Wednesday night that will include the risk of tornadoes. AccuWeather meteorologists say the risk of flash flooding will also be heightened as a result of the rounds of stormy weather so far this week. A tornado touched down...
GEORGIA STATE
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy