Bobby Rydell, singer and 'Bye Bye Birdie' star, dies at 79

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Bobby Rydell, a pop singer and star of the 1963 film “Bye Bye Birdie,” has died at the age of 79.

Rydell’s cause of death was pneumonia, Variety reports . He had been hospitalized in Philadelphia, according to local news outlet WPVI .

The Philadelphia native saw 34 of his singles land on the Billboard Hot 100, with the most well-known being “Wild One.” Others include “Volare,” “The Cha-Cha-Cha,” and “We Got Love,” according to Variety . Rydell was still touring with a performance scheduled for June in Atlantic City.

On the big screen, Rydell starred in the musical film “Bye Bye Birdie” alongside Dick Van Dyke and Ann Margaret. On the small screen, Rydell made appearances in the 1980s hit “The Facts of Life.”

    Ann-Margret, right, and Bobby Rydell dance during a scene from “Bye Bye Birdie” on the movie set in Hollywood, Ca., Sept. 14, 1962. It is the first film for actor-singer Bobby, 20, and the second for actress Ann-Margret, 21. (AP Photo)
    THE FACTS OF LIFE — “62 Pick Up” Episode 18 — Pictured: (l-r) Bobby Rydell as himself, Fabian as himself, Kim Fields as Dorothy ‘Tootie’ Ramsey/Dee Dee, Mindy Cohn as Natalie Letisha Sage Green/Frenchie, Nancy McKeon as Joanna ‘Jo’ Marie Polniaczek Bonner/Frizzo — Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
    THE FACTS OF LIFE — “62 Pick Up” Episode 18 — Pictured: (l-r) Cloris Leachman as Beverly Ann Stickle/Mrs. Krebbs, Bobby Rydell as himself, Fabian as himself — Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Rydell toured as part of The Golden Boys with Frankie Avalon and Fabian as well. Fans of the film “Grease” may have also caught a nod to Rydell – Rydell High School is named for him, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

In 2012, Rydell underwent a liver and kidney transplant. He was vocal about his struggles with alcoholism after his wife died of breast cancer in the early 2000s. Rydell said the drinking led to the double transplant.

He passed just short of his 80th birthday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

