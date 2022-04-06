ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
OutThere Colorado

Avalanche that closed highway in Colorado struck vehicle

Additional details have emerged about the avalanche that closed US 6 over Loveland Pass in Colorado on Wednesday, including that a vehicle was involved. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, northerly winds are responsible for moving snow around Colorado today, aiding in the formation of fresh slabs. While not much fresh snow is present, these slabs are particularly sensitive, often forming on slick crusted snow from previous storms.
COLORADO STATE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greeley, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greeley; Sherman; Wallace RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 013... 027...041...081...253 AND 254 Southerly winds up to 10 mph will continue this evening with gradually increasing relative humidities. As a result, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Sunday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Red Willow CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016...027...028 029...041...042...079...080...081...252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham...Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 11:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY light snow will diminish this afternoon. There still may be some slushy and slick spots, especially over elevated surfaces.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Black Hills, Custer County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Black Hills; Custer County Plains; Fall River County Area; Pine Ridge Area; Southern Black Hills RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 317, 320, 321, 322, 325, AND 326 Breezy winds have decreased, and relative humidity will continue to increase this evening.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Strong Winds this Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Occasional wind gusts above 55 mph are possible in northern Johnson County. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...This evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Lightweight or high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover on some roadways.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Knox, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Knox; Pierce RED FLAG WARNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING Relative humidity has started to increase and winds have started to subside. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
#Red Flag Warning#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hamilton, Morton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hamilton; Morton; Stanton RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...074 AND 084 South winds will remain elevated at 10 to 20 mph this evening, but relative humidity is expected to climb above 15% over the next hour. The red flag warning will be allowed to expire at 8 PM CST.
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 03:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Higher amounts will be possible over the Rampart Range. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Teller and northern El Paso Counties. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 13:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County A Red Flag Warning is in effect now to 8 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 220, 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, as well as the upper Arkansas River Valley A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 220 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity values, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 220. * Winds...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...In the upper 40s. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued from noon to 7 PM Tuesday for winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 234, 235 and 237, which includes Kiowa, Prowers and Baca Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 236 and 237. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Temperatures...In the 60s to around 70F.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Andrews, Borden, Crane, Dawson, Eastern Culberson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Crane; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Pecos; Reagan; Reeves County Plains; Scurry; Upton; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 25 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO...THE PERMIAN BASIN...AND TRANS PECOS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 25 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE PERMIAN BASIN...TRANS PECOS...AND SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WEST TEXAS AND SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves County Plains. * TIMING...For the Warning...This afternoon into evening. For the Watch...Monday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. On Monday, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * RFTI...4 to 5 or near critical to critical.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Badlands Area, Bennett County Area, Haakon County Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Badlands Area; Bennett County Area; Haakon County Area; Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County; Ziebach County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA .Gusty winds and very low humidity Friday afternoon and early evening will produce critical fire weather conditions across much of central South Dakota. Northwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are likely, especially across south central South Dakota, along with humidities dropping to around 15 percent. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /1 PM CDT/ TO 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon MDT /1 PM CDT/ to 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 330 Ziebach County, 331 Haakon County Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Crane; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Glasscock; Loving; Lower Brewster County; Marfa Plateau; Midland; Pecos; Presidio Valley; Reagan; Reeves County Plains; Terrell; Upton; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * AFFECTED AREA...Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Terrell, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * WINDS...West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * RFTI...6 or critical. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start may quickly spread. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Mountains Critical Fire Weather Conditions over parts of Southwest New Mexico and far west Texas this afternoon .A storm system will move across New Mexico today and that will give us strong and gusty winds across much of the region. The strong gusty winds will combine with min RH`s in the single digits and low teens to give us Red Flag or near Red Flag conditions. The best chances for several hours of Red Flag conditions will be in the Gila Region of southwest New Mexico and in Hudspeth county in Texas. The Red Flag conditions will combine with very dry fuels to give us critical fire weather conditions this afternoon. The winds will slow by early evening and should become light and variable after midnight. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINGS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 056 AND 110 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.Fire weather zone 056. * WIND...Westerly winds of 20 to 30 mph * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity of 7 to 12 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT...is located in the Gila Region of New Mexico and for Hudspeth County in Texas. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kiowa County Including Eads by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kiowa County Including Eads A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued from noon to 7 PM Tuesday for winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 234, 235 and 237, which includes Kiowa, Prowers and Baca Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 234 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 234. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...In the 60s to around 70F
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 16:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON Winds will continue to gradually diminish this evening. Many locations reported wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph earlier today, mainly south of Interstate 70 and east of Interstate 25.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO

