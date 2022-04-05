Richmond police officer seriously injured by Randolph County man who later killed himself

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond Police officer was seriously injured Tuesday by a Randolph County man who later killed himself.

Officer Austin Adams was transported by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where he was being treated for serious injuries, according to an Indiana State Police news release. Adams is a four-year RPD veteran who serves as a second-shift patrol officer.

He was off-duty and in a personal vehicle at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday when he located a stolen semi-tractor trailer traveling on U.S. 27 near Union Pike, the release said. The 1985 Peterbilt had been reported stolen earlier Tuesday morning.

Adams followed the semi while uniformed officers responded to the area, according to the release. The semi for an unknown reason pulled over on Webster Road near Flatley Road, allowing Adams to make contact with the driver.

Troy M. Lewis, 40, of rural Randolph County assaulted Adams then drove away, the release said.

Wayne County Sheriff's Office and Fountain City Police Department officers located the semi and pursued Lewis into Randolph County, according to the release. Lewis stopped the semi on Base Road south of County Road 850 South. He refused to exit the semi, and officers heard Lewis shoot himself.

Lewis was also flown to Miami Valley Hospital and died from his injuries, according to the release.

No officers fired a shot, the release said.

Indiana State Police detectives are investigating the incident. Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Richmond Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff's Office, Randolph County Prosecutor's Office and Pardo's Wrecker Service provided assistance.