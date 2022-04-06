ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Annunciation House in El Paso taking in refugees from Ukraine

By Jhovani Carrillo
KFOX 14
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Ukrainian refugees have made their way to El Paso, according to Annunciation House in El Paso, which provides shelter to migrants while they arrange travel to other U.S. cities....

kfoxtv.com

