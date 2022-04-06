$30 million Memorial Hall proposal fails

CITY OF JOPLIN

Shall city issue general obligation bonds of $30mil for Memorial Hall and surrounding parking?

4,712 Last updated: April 7, 2022 12:46 PM 12:46 PM CDT

JOPLIN, Mo. – Residents say “no” to a $30 million proposal to renovate and improve Joplin’s Memorial Hall.

Voters in Jasper and Newton Counties voted today on the issue. It required a 4/7ths majority to pass.

Read more about the proposal here.

You can find more ELECTION RESULTS from this evening here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.