$30 million Memorial Hall proposal fails
CITY OF JOPLIN
Shall city issue general obligation bonds of $30mil for Memorial Hall and surrounding parking?
- No Winner 54.9% 2,588
- Yes 45.1% 2,124
JOPLIN, Mo. – Residents say “no” to a $30 million proposal to renovate and improve Joplin’s Memorial Hall.
Voters in Jasper and Newton Counties voted today on the issue. It required a 4/7ths majority to pass.
Read more about the proposal here.
You can find more ELECTION RESULTS from this evening here .
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 4