Joplin, MO

$30 million Memorial Hall proposal fails

By Stacie Strader
 2 days ago

CITY OF JOPLIN

Shall city issue general obligation bonds of $30mil for Memorial Hall and surrounding parking?

  • No Winner 54.9% 2,588
  • Yes 45.1% 2,124
4,712 Last updated: April 7, 2022 12:46 PM

JOPLIN, Mo. – Residents say “no” to a $30 million proposal to renovate and improve Joplin’s Memorial Hall.

Voters in Jasper and Newton Counties voted today on the issue. It required a 4/7ths majority to pass.

Comments / 4

Christopher Redding
2d ago

Good they would've wasted that money! 30 million to revamp memorial hall and put in parking!!!! they Just built over the parking for that building SMDH!! no common sense lol! They want a venue take that 30 million dollars and build one outside of Joplin somewhere!

Nathan
2d ago

Seems to me if my roof was leaking, I wouldn't try and do an addition on another side of the house until the roof was fixed. It's called priorities. You fix what you have first and based on need. The city council just wants to spend money. The priority should be fixing crime, homelessness and drugs.... and has anyone looked at the standardized testing schools at Joplin vs everyother nearby district? Its deplorable and embarrassing. GET YOUR PRIORITIES RIGHT!

