A man who eluded a traffic stop, almost hit another vehicle head on and ultimately crashed is the subject of a search by Augusta County authorities. “Deputies were in the area throughout the night, and have checked numerous locations today. It is believed that the suspect is no longer in the area,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith said Friday, after a lengthy search south of the City of Staunton that initiated last night.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 20 DAYS AGO