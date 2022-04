Morgan Wallen has announced the first-ever headlining stadium gig of his career. The country singer is set to perform at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 8, 2022. Hardy, Mike Ryan and Jake Worthington are slated to open for Wallen at the gig. The show is an addition to Wallen's ongoing Dangerous Tour, which takes in 58 dates across the U.S. in 2022.

