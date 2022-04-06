ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cast, crew of ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ talk empathy, film’s unique visual language

By Emma Murphree
Daily Californian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article contains brief spoilers for “Everything Everywhere All At Once”. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is a film as overflowing as its title connotes. It’s a wily multiverse odyssey that packs a punch; yet, it also unfolds like a set of nesting dolls, where each layer inches closer to a...

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
Cinema Blend

Keke Palmer Shares Why New Film Alice Is An ‘Eye-Opener’ About The History Of Racism

Movies often have the power to tell stories lost in the headlines and history books, and one of this weekend’s new releases, Alice, does this in a powerful way. The film starring Keke Palmer follows an enslaved woman living on a plantation who escapes to find out that she is living in the year 1973. Therefore, she was living under the illusion that she could be owned by someone, when by law she was supposed to be free her whole life. What’s even more chilling than that concept is the fact that Alice is inspired by real people in the modern world who lived as slaves.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Ana de Armas’s “Deep Water” Hypersexual Latina Character Is Actually Quite Complex

It's about time we see Latinas on screen playing more complex and dynamic roles. Cuban actress Ana de Armas's role as Melinda in "Deep Water" certainly fits that description, although her character has me thinking maybe I should be a little more careful what I wish for. In Hulu's latest thriller, she's unhappily married to Vin, played by Ben Affleck. They may have a precious young daughter, a big beautiful house, and the fortune to go with it, but Melinda and Vin exist in a psychological thriller, and things are not good — especially when Adrian Lyne is the director. Lyne is the guy who made "Fatal Attraction" and "Indecent Proposal," and he came out of a 20-year retirement to direct this film, which is all to say, despite having all the trappings of a beautiful life, Melinda and Vin are deeply disturbed.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Collider

10 Movies With Wild Plot Twists To Stream On Netflix

Who doesn't love a good twist? If done right, twists can enhance the story and keep things interesting. They can turn a great movie into an unforgettable one like Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back. Or they can even elevate a mediocre film into a decent, memorable flick. Twists keep audiences...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
Variety

Can Will Smith Recover From the Oscars Slap Fallout?

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith has been a professional movie star for three decades. It’s a job that comes with a draining, all-consuming level of scrutiny, but Smith never really seemed to buckle under the weight of the exposure. On red carpets, he’d mug for cameras and seemed to feed off the energy of screaming fans. In interviews and late night appearances, he’d be down for anything, revealing a few intimate details (OK, maybe a little too intimate at times) while still maintaining enough of a barricade of privacy to keep his A-list status intact. In professional...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empathy#Visual Language#Feature Film#Californian
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Creator's Most Acclaimed Movie Being Adapted to TV

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's crafted some critical darlings on the big screen, and one of his most acclaimed is getting the TV treatment at Fox, Variety reports. Hell or High Water, the 2016 crime drama written by Sheridan and directed by David Mackenzie, stars Ben Foster and Chris Pine as bank-robbing brothers attempting to save their family's land and evade Texas Rangers played by Jeff Bridges, and Gil Birmingham. The film earned four Oscar nominations, getting nods for best picture, best editing, best supporting actor for Bridges and best original screenplay for Sheridan.
TV & VIDEOS
The New Yorker

Metaphysical Horror Becomes All Too Real in the Audacious “Master”

Genre is mainly a tool of marketing, but there are exceptions. Mariama Diallo’s first feature, “Master,” which opens Friday in theatres and on Prime Video, has been widely described as a horror film, but what matters more is the kind of horrors it portrays. It’s set at the fictional Ancaster College, a highly selective school near Salem, Massachusetts. The film has supernatural elements, but its very subject, and the core of its power, is the display of real-world horrors—and the recognition that they’re often called “supernatural” because doing so is easier than facing reality. It’s so in movies as in life; much of the fantasy that dominates the current cinema is a form of concealment, a willful failure to look the world in the face. There’s a new vanguard of horror films by Black directors who’ve made sharply critical use of the genre—foremost, Jordan Peele, who in “Get Out” and “Us” leans into its artifices for their symbolic power. In “Master,” however, Diallo, who also wrote the script, deploys horror tropes to reveal hidden realities while also exposing the commonplace abuses of fantasy as useful self-deceptions and craven lies, in life and art alike.
MOVIES
The Independent

Nicolas Cage says he accepted dozens of VOD movie roles to keep his ‘mother out of a mental institution’

Nicolas Cage has defended starring in so many straight-to-VOD films, while explaining what he spent the money on.In between more well-known roles in films like Mandy and Pig, the actor racked up dozens of credits in films that bypassed cinema releases and became available to rent at home without much fanfare.These films arrived amid reports that the actor spent the entirety of his $150m fortune and was in deep debt after owing the IRS property taxes of $6.3m.Now, in a new interview with GQ, Cage explained the basis behind accepting the roles stemmed from a refusal to file for...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
IRS
Deadline

Netflix Sets Feature Take Of ‘Irredeemable’ & ‘Incorruptible’ Graphic Novel Series With Jeymes Samuel Directing, Kemp Powers Writing, Jay-Z & James Lassiter Producing

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is developing a live-action feature take of the bestselling Boom! Studios comic series Irredeemable and its sister title Incorruptible with BAFTA-winning The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel directing, Oscar-nominated scribe Kemp Powers writing and producers Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter and James Lassiter on board. Samuel will also produce. Carter and Lassiter will produce through their overall deal at the streamer with Stephen Christy and Ross Richie from Boom! Studios. Powers and Adam Yoelin will serves as EPs. In the graphic novel series, when the world’s most powerful and beloved superhero, the god-like Plutonian, inexplicably begins slaughtering...
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Will Smith Hit With Further Consequences In Response To Oscars Incident

It's been just over a week since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but sweet baby Moses does it feel like longer. The last 10 days have seen a decade's worth of analysis, criticism, apologies, and hot takes from people who clearly have to share their opinion like it's a medical condition. Maybe they explode into chunks of flesh of bone if they don't express every dull thought they have on the internet? I just don't know.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Directors on Shaping Action Sequences with Michelle Yeoh

[This story contains spoilers for the A24 movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.] How do directors follow a feature that, after its Sundance Film Festival debut, was dubbed “the farting corpse movie”? For duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known collectively as Daniels, it became about throwing everything at the wall. Literally.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Mandy' Filmmaker Panos Cosmatos Teams With A24, XYZ Films for Sci-Fi Fantasy 'Nekrokosm' (Exclusive)SXSW: Ti West's 'X' Gets Secret Prequel FilmSXSW: Michelle Yeoh and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Open Fest With Loads of Applause After Swiss Army Man (see: farting corpse movie), Kwan and Scheinert are...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

[SXSW ’22] ‘The Cellar’ review: Irish horror movie mixes classic horror with evil numbers

The Cellar is an atmospheric mix of classic horror and fresh ideas that results in an excellent horror movie. (The film has already been acquired by Shudder and RLJE Films.) The Woods family have moved to a large house in Ireland. Almost immediately something does not seem right. Ellie’s (Abby Fitz) dislike of the manor seems to go beyond teenage angst while strange symbols adorn the walls. When Ellie disappears, her mother Keira (Elisha Cuthbert) learns there is much more to the house than she was told.
MOVIES
Houston Chronicle

New movies to stream this week: 'Deep Water,' 'Windfall' and more

Novelist Patricia Highsmith, whose psychological thrillers have been adapted into several unsettling films ("Strangers on a Train," "The Talented Mr. Ripley," "Carol") and filmmaker Adrian Lyne, known for such tales of lust and depravity as "912 Weeks," "Fatal Attraction," "Indecent Proposal" and "Lolita," make for a combustible combination. And "Deep Water," which has been directed by Lyne, based on an adaptation of Highsmith's 1957 novel by screenwriters Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, is practically smoldering - with the sour-smelling smoke of a burning trash fire. That's not to say it's bad, in the conventional understanding of the term: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are pretty impossible to look away from as the bickering Vic and Melinda, a married couple who should never have tied the knot in the first place. She's a mean drunk and a serial philanderer, flaunting her affairs with other men under Vic's nose just to get a rise out of him because she sees him as boring and dull. That's because the stolid, long-suffering Vic seems to tolerate her infidelity, rather than lose her to divorce. Or maybe Vic's still waters run deeper than it would appear. When a couple of Melinda's "friends," as she calls them, turn up missing or dead, Vic becomes a suspect - if not by the police, then by a nosy local writer of pulp fiction (Tracy Letts). "Deep Water" is not a great film, but it's also never less than watchable. Affleck's Vic is a simmering cauldron of repressed rage (and initially indeterminate homicidal tendencies), while de Armas's Melinda borders on the sociopathic. This husband and wife, in a sick way, deserve each other, And "Deep Water," shallow though it may be - and with a new ending that completely alters Highsmith's - is a queasily bracing dip in the psychopath pool. R. Available on Hulu. Contains sexual, nudity, crude language, drugs and some violence. 120 minutes.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Everything Everywhere All at Once review: A maximalist multiverse epic

Multiverses are all the rage right now, but no Marvel movie or Disney+ show will ever take the concept of alternate realities as far as Everything Everywhere All at Once does. The new film from the Daniels, the filmmakers behind 2016’s Swiss Army Man, is a mind-bending sci-fi epic that imagines not only universes that look exactly like ours, but ones where everything is animated, where human beings’ anatomies turned out completely differently, and perhaps most hilariously of all, where organic life was never able to evolve on Earth.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Everything We Know About the ‘Enchanted’ Sequel, ‘Disenchanted’: New Cast Members, Magical Filming Location and More

Oh, how strange a place to be. More than 14 years since Enchanted premiered, the live-action musical movie will return for a sequel titled Disenchanted. “Working again with Disney has been like coming home,” director Adam Shankman said in a press release in May 2021. “With Amy [Adams] and this extraordinary cast, Alan [Menken] and […]
MOVIES
Daily Californian

‘You Won’t Be Alone’ is glib, denuded folk horror

There is something uniquely disarming about a provincial setting. The recent surge of folk horror is epitomized by films such as “Lamb” and “Midsommar,” which are keenly aware of this fact, metabolizing highly contemporary malaise and disaffection into their often bleak, archaic mise-en-scenes. This is hardly a fixture of modern life, for in many ways, the bucolic and the domestic have always been hostile to the welfare of humans — especially the welfare of women.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy