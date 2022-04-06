Ivanka Trump voluntarily submitted herself to 8 hours of questioning by the House committee probing the Capitol riot

Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, met with the January 6 panel via video link on Tuesday. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Ivanka Trump voluntarily testified before the January 6 select committee for eight hours on Tuesday.

Committee chair Bennie Thompson said it was of "significant value" that Trump "came in on her own."

On Thursday, Trump's husband, Jared Kushner, was questioned for six hours by the committee.

Ivanka Trump has voluntarily submitted herself for eight hours of testimony before the House panel investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

According to CNBC , Trump testified via video link before the January 6 panel via video call in a session that ended at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The lengthy testimony outstripped the six-hour session that her husband, Jared Kushner, participated in on Thursday , which a lawmaker on the committee called "very helpful."

Committee chair Bennie Thompson told CNN that the voluntary interview with Trump's eldest daughter started in the morning.

"She's answering questions. I mean, you know, not in a broad, chatty term, but she's answering questions," he told the outlet.

When asked if Trump had cited her Fifth Amendment right to avoid answering questions or claimed executive privilege during the session, Thompson told CNN: "Not that I'm aware of."

"She came in on her own, that has obviously significant value. We did not have to subpoena," Thompson told CNN.

In January, Trump, the eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump, was asked to cooperate with the Capitol riot probe voluntarily.

"We write to request your voluntary cooperation with our investigation on a range of critical topics," Thompson wrote in a letter to Ivanka Trump. "We respect your privacy, and our questions will be limited to issues relating to January 6th, the activities that contributed to or influenced events on January 6th, and your role in the White House during that period."

The request followed the committee's revelation that it had first-hand testimony that Ivanka Trump — who served as her father's White House senior advisor during his presidency — was at the White House during the riot and attempted to get her father to call off his supporters.

In February, Insider reported that Ivanka Trump was in talks with the January 6 committee regarding her possible cooperation to provide testimony on the events of that day. The committee had earlier considered sending her a subpoena if she did not voluntarily turn up.

Former President Trump had previously criticized the committee for calling on Ivanka to testify, labeling it a "very unfair" request.