ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Two Injured in Shooting on Long Beach Freeway in Compton

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 4-year-old boy and a man were injured in a shooting on the Long Beach (710) Freeway in Compton Tuesday....

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyWabashValley.com

THPD investigates overnight shooting, two injured

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were sent to the hospital overnight following a shooting in the 1000 block of North 8th Street in Terre Haute. Terre Haute Police Department confirmed that an investigation is underway in a Facebook post. No other details are available at this time.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WJTV 12

Two men injured in separate Jackson shootings on Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two separate shooting that left two men injured on Thursday, March 25. The first shooting was a drive-by that happened just before 5:00 p.m. Officers identified the victim as Jarius Taxler. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with non-life threatening injuries. The […]
JACKSON, MS
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Compton, CA
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Compton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
KTVU FOX 2

Hollister shooting leaves two dead and multiple injured

HOLLISTER, Calif. - Two people are dead and multiple are wounded, following a drive-by shooting in central California Saturday evening, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m. in the area of Rustic and Roble streets, according to the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office. None of the victims were...
HOLLISTER, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Anderson
WJTV 12

Man killed, two others injured in McComb shooting

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – One man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting in McComb on Sunday, March 27. Pike County Coroner Wally Jones said the shooting happened at Presley Banquet & Event Center. The man who died was identified as 26-year-old Frankiyon Bates from Magnolia. “It was a war zone […]
MCCOMB, MS
HeySoCal

Long Beach felon gets 10 years for shooting into parked car

A Long Beach man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison for possessing two firearms and ammunition after shooting one of those weapons into a car parked outside of his ex-girlfriend’s home. Jazzmon Unique Russell, 35, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner after being...
LONG BEACH, CA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Apartment Shooting Leaves Two Injured

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left 2 people injured. Shreveport Police Department has 15 units working this call and SFD has 6 units on scene. This call came in at 12:11 a.m Friday (3/18/22). from the Chimney Hill Apartments, which is located in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that both victims had been shot. They were transported to Ochsner Health hospital by Emergency Medical Services. A female and a male are the victims.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
CBS Sacramento

Freeway Shooting Investigation Underway In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities were investigating a car-to-car shooting on a Stockton freeway that resulted in a crash Monday night. According to the California Highway Patrol Stockton, the shooting happened along northbound Interstate 5 at the eastbound Highway 4 interchange. Police radio of the call for help says a passenger in the suspect vehicle was the shooter and was wearing a ski mask. The driver of a vehicle that was shot at was reportedly able to get off the freeway and call 9-1-1. A second vehicle that was also shot at reportedly rear-ended a semi-truck. The CHP Stockton said the driver of that vehicle fled on foot. The CHP said the shooting is an unusual case as all parties involved fled the scene. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was injured, though the driver who called 911 was said to be OK. Investigators have not yet confirmed a suspect description.
STOCKTON, CA
KTLA

Long Beach police make arrest in February fatal shooting

A 20-year-old man from Anaheim has been charged with a February murder near Atlantic Avenue and Esther Street in Long Beach, police said. Signal Hill resident Nashon Wall, 31, was found unresponsive next to his parked vehicle at about 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, and despite lifesaving measures taken by Long Beach police and fire […]
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in shooting near downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured after a shooting near downtown Columbus Monday night. Columbus police said the victims were taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. The shooting happened at approximately 6:39 p.m. on the 700 block of South 22nd Street. Police said a passenger in a Kia Forte drove past […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cbs19news

Two injured in Fry's Spring shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The scene was now cleared by Sunday afternoon, around 2:20 a.m., police responded to gunshots at the Fry's Spring Beach Club parking lot. Police say two men were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but more than 100 gunshots were fired. The incident occurred...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSAZ

Two dead, one injured in shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting that killed two people and left another injured. Officials say they received a call Friday regarding a shooting in the Stopover community of Pike County. KSP troopers and investigators responded to a residence on Widows Branch Road where...
PIKE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy