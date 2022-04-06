Two Injured in Shooting on Long Beach Freeway in Compton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities were investigating a car-to-car shooting on a Stockton freeway that resulted in a crash Monday night. According to the California Highway Patrol Stockton, the shooting happened along northbound Interstate 5 at the eastbound Highway 4 interchange. Police radio of the call for help says a passenger in the suspect vehicle was the shooter and was wearing a ski mask. The driver of a vehicle that was shot at was reportedly able to get off the freeway and call 9-1-1. A second vehicle that was also shot at reportedly rear-ended a semi-truck. The CHP Stockton said the driver of that vehicle fled on foot. The CHP said the shooting is an unusual case as all parties involved fled the scene. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was injured, though the driver who called 911 was said to be OK. Investigators have not yet confirmed a suspect description.

