Missouri State

Missouri Capitol dome to be lit teal for Sexual Assualt Awareness Month

By Jennifer Weiser
krcgtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Mike Parson announced the Missouri State Capitol dome will be lit teal to recognize Sexual Assualt Awareness Month. It will start at sunset on Wednesday, and go until sunrise...

krcgtv.com

