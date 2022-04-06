Jury fails to reach verdict in lawsuit filed by man left paralyzed after encounter with police

A Camden County jury has been unable to reach a verdict in a lawsuit filed by a man left paralyzed after he was arrested by Camden County police.

Xavier Ingram’s story was the focus of a Kane In Your Corner investigation in 2020.

Ingram’s neck was broken when he was arrested outside a liquor store in Camden. Surveillance video showed him running from police, slipping and falling. But what happened next has always depended on who you believe - Ingram or the police.

Ingram says, “Police officers put their knee on my neck and stepped on my neck,” breaking it and leaving him paralyzed from the neck down. Camden County says the injuries were caused when Ingram slipped and fell on his back.

Nearly two years after his story aired on News 12, Ingram’s lawsuit was heard in federal court. But after three weeks of testimony, jurors were deadlocked, unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Cory Rothbort, one of Ingram’s attorneys, says he is confident most of the jurors were on his client’s side and says he will try the case again.

“This is about Xavier Ingram, and this is about obtaining the justice that he deserves. And candidly, it's so that we can obtain the compensation for him that he needs to get the care that he needs,” Rothbort says.

Dan Keashen, a spokesman for Camden County, says “the facts in this case continue to be transparent, Xavier Ingram’s individual actions created his injury.”

Keashen contends that Camden County police have among the best oversight in the nation.

“All excessive force complaints are immediately sent to the Camden County Prosecutors Office for an automatic review for criminality, and exactly three were filed by the public last year,” he says.

That sounds like an impressively low total. But in 2020, Kane In Your Corner found Camden County was systematically underreporting brutality complaints.

For example, Camden County police arrested Edward Minguela in 2018. Video shows he put his hands up, but officers threw him down and repeatedly punched him in the head. Minguela filed four excessive force complaints - one against each officer - but police records showed only three complaints were filed that entire year.

Camden County police told News 12 that under their policy, they treated the Minguela incident as one complaint, but New Jersey attorney general guidelines forbid that. They say, “If there are multiple officers involved in a situation, each officer who had a complaint filed against him or her is to be counted separately.”