High Wind Warning issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 20:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. .Ongoing rises continue on the Red River of the North. At the sites where the Flood Warnings are cancelled, crests have already occurred and rivers will continue to fall. For the Red River, Wahpeton has crested with other sites further north continuing to rise. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, North of Oslo Highway 220 and 317 typically overtop. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 30.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Friday was 30.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.0 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.

