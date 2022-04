In quick, rapid-fire answers, what are the three things you love the most about Denton?. I love our vibe — our small-town vibe, the Denton square. I love the people. The people in Denton are very generous, and we always look out for each other. And I love our parks and our libraries. I’ve got a couple of kids so we always utilize those services. So those would be the three things I love the most about Denton.

DENTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO