A nearly 20% drop in crimes against persons and a slight increase in property crimes marked the 2021 annual report by the Bismarck Police Department. The rise in property crimes is a trend in which the city follows the nation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Dave Draovitch said, but he added that the pandemic isn’t entirely to blame. Drug use leads to crimes to support the habit, and criminals from out of state “are not afraid to commit violence to further their criminal enterprises," he said.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 22 DAYS AGO