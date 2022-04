Where do young, smart Republicans want to live more than anywhere else? One of the most Democratic towns in America, naturally. A new poll of recent college grads from Axios has some interesting results. Seattle is the most-desired destination city for young people looking to get started somewhere new. That's no surprise, as it's a tech hub in a tech-oriented economy. It's when the results are broken down by party affiliation that things become intriguing: New York is the top option for Democrats — and Austin, Texas, is the favored target of Republicans.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO