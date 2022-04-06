Gallery: Belleview vs. Lake Weir Softball

Veronica Turgeon, 8, left, and her sister, Lucy, 4, right, crank on the handles of the electromagnetic ring launcher to try and raise the voltage at the Brain Games exhibit at the City of Ocala Discovery Center in Ocala, Fla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The Brain Games exhibit features giant games that keep kids and their families moving and thinking by solving puzzles, beating the clock and balancing the pieces. Brain Games continues though March 26. The next exhibit, called Horsing Around, begins on April 9 and explores the science, technology and fun of the equine industry. [Bruce Ackerman/Ocala Gazette] 2022.

