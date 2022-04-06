ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleview, FL

Gallery: Belleview vs. Lake Weir Softball

By Photos By Bruce Ackerman/Ocala Gazette
Ocala Gazette
Ocala Gazette
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Belleview’s Emma Kaylor (5) makes the catch to send Lake Weir’s...

www.ocalagazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ocala Gazette

Gallery: Brain Games at the City of Ocala Discovery Center

Veronica Turgeon, 8, left, and her sister, Lucy, 4, right, crank on the handles of the electromagnetic ring launcher to try and raise the voltage at the Brain Games exhibit at the City of Ocala Discovery Center in Ocala, Fla. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The Brain Games exhibit features giant games that keep kids and their families moving and thinking by solving puzzles, beating the clock and balancing the pieces. Brain Games continues though March 26. The next exhibit, called Horsing Around, begins on April 9 and explores the science, technology and fun of the equine industry. [Bruce Ackerman/Ocala Gazette] 2022.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Gallery: Trinity Catholic vs. Dunnellon Baseball

Trinity Catholic’s Bryan Navarro (37) slides safely back to second base as Dunnellon’s Chandler Hiers (4) looks for the out as he is backed up by Wyatt West (14) during a baseball game at Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala, Fla. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. [Bruce Ackerman/Ocala Gazette] 2022.
OCALA, FL
WESH

WATCH: Florida beachgoers run after spotting waterspout off coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Waterspouts were spotted off the Florida coast Saturday as severe weather moved into the state. Several people captured video of these swirling vortexes. One of the waterspouts was spotted off the shore of Fort Myers Beach near the Lani Kai Resort. Some people were seen...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Ocala, FL
City
Candler, FL
Ocala, FL
Sports
City
Belleview, FL
UPI News

Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore

March 16 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident's yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
The Ledger

Battilla wins girls county tennis title; Auburndale, McKeel grab team titles

LAKELAND — Auburndale junior Peyton Battilla and McKeel's Eva Harris have played each other in junior tennis tournaments, and the two friends often hit with each other in high school. Yet, they've played each other just once prior to the county tournament with Battilla grabbing the win — 6-4, 6-2 — earlier this season.
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Gazette

Ocala, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.

 https://www.ocalagazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy