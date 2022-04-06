Gallery: Belleview vs. Lake Weir Softball
Belleview’s Emma Kaylor (5) makes the catch to send Lake Weir’s...www.ocalagazette.com
Belleview’s Emma Kaylor (5) makes the catch to send Lake Weir’s...www.ocalagazette.com
Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.https://www.ocalagazette.com
Comments / 0