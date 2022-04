MLB.com does not believe Nathan Eovaldi is one of the top 15 starting pitchers who will be taking the hill either Thursday or Friday. The official website of Major League Baseball on Thursday morning released a power ranking of the first pitcher who each team will be trotting out to start the 2022 season. Eovaldi, who earned the nod for the Red Sox with Chris Sale on the 60-day disabled list, checked in at No. 16.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO