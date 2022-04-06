ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Consumers buying less due to rising inflation

KHQ Right Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation is causing prices to rise across the board, and the first place consumers cut their spending? Food. Despite...

Right Wing Uncut

Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
CBS Chicago

Here's how much inflation is costing Americans each month

Spiraling inflation is costing the typical U.S. household an additional $296 per month — and shows little sign of slowing anytime soon, according to a new analysis by Moody's Analytics. Supply-chain constraints and robust economic demand, combined with U.S. sanctions on Russian businesses, are driving broad increases in the price of food, energy and other items. The Consumer Price Index, a measure of changing prices over time of a basket of goods, rose 7.9% in February from a year ago — the fastest annual rate since the Reagan administration."It's going to get worse before it gets better," the economic research firm...
Fortune

UBS predicts inflation has peaked, but warns that March's consumer price index will still be really nasty

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Wednesday, UBS warned investors that the March inflation read, set to come out on April 12, will likely be pretty ugly. That’s saying something considering the consumer price index (CPI) already hit a four-decade high in February.
americanmilitarynews.com

China 'preparing for war' with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Washington Post

Inflation Stings Most If You Earn Less Than $300K. Here's How to Deal.

If your income is more than $289,000 a year, the run-up in gas prices may be alarming — but it’s unlikely to hammer your overall finances. After all, Americans at that level spend no more than 1% of their take-home pay on gas and oil, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
KTLA

Fed launches interest rate hike to fight inflation

The Federal Reserve launched a high-risk effort Wednesday to tame the worst inflation since the early 1980s, raising its benchmark short-term interest rate and signaling up to six additional rate hikes this year. The Fed’s quarter-point hike in its key rate, which it had pinned near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, […]
Agriculture Online

Think tank sees highest annual food inflation rate in 14 years

U.S. food prices will rise by at least 4.2% this year, propelled by high energy and commodity prices, said a University of Missouri think tank on Wednesday. The group’s director, Pat Westhoff, said the actual figure could be higher still. “I won’t give you a specific number, but it’s...
The Associated Press

Long-term US mortgage rates edge up this week to 4.72%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged up again this week with the key 30-year loan rate reaching levels not seen in more than three years. The average rate on the 30-year loan this week rose to 4.72%, from 4.67% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. The average rate has jumped 1.5% in the past three months, the fastest pace of increases over that stretch of time since May 1994. A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 3.18%.
thecentersquare.com

Feds: Retail food prices to increase by an additional 5%

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects U.S. food prices to increase by at least another 5% on average this year as the majority of Americans surveyed in a new poll cite cost of living increases as a top concern and lack of confidence in President Joe Biden’s ability to do anything about it.
TheStreet

Who's Spending Less to Reduce Inflation?

If you're worried about your dollar's buying power shrinking, you're certainly in good company as 72% of Americans have cut spending in some form to make up for rising prices. According to a recent report from market analytics firm Jungle Scout, 72% of consumers are spending less on everyday goods amid inflation that reached a 40-year high at 7.9% in February. 70% chose "fun" and "impulse buys" as the first category in which they're cutting spending.
morningbrew.com

Inflation poses new challenges for recruiting and retention

Like an understudy waiting in the wings for their theatrical debut, inflation is always milling about behind the scenes. Sometimes, however, it shoves its way to center stage and steals the show—like right now: Inflation is at a 40-year high in the US. As we slog through the third year of the pandemic, a multitude of factors—including supply-chain bottlenecks and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—have contributed to price increases nationwide.
WFMZ-TV Online

UK budget update disappoints consumers as inflation soars

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief on Wednesday announced a package of tax cuts and support payments that fell far short of what consumer advocates had demanded to shield working families from the soaring cost of living, triggering criticism that he doesn’t understand the scale of the crisis.
