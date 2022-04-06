Consumers buying less due to rising inflation

Spiraling inflation is costing the typical U.S. household an additional $296 per month — and shows little sign of slowing anytime soon, according to a new analysis by Moody's Analytics. Supply-chain constraints and robust economic demand, combined with U.S. sanctions on Russian businesses, are driving broad increases in the price of food, energy and other items. The Consumer Price Index, a measure of changing prices over time of a basket of goods, rose 7.9% in February from a year ago — the fastest annual rate since the Reagan administration."It's going to get worse before it gets better," the economic research firm...

