UNA Baseball shuts out Memphis

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of North Alabama (UNA) baseball team shut out the Memphis Tigers, 10-0, on Tuesday.

Austin Nichols, now 1-5, threw a three-hit, complete-game shutout against the Tigers at Mike Lane Field. Nichols pitched seven innings, allowing no runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

This is the first complete game shutout for UNA since the school joined Division I. The Lions scored five runs in the first inning, two in the third, one in the fifth, and two in the seventh. The game ended with a 10-run rule when Austin Thrasher singled in Luke Harper in the bottom of the seventh.

UNA out-hit the Tigers 10 to three.

North Alabama will travel to play Bellarmine this weekend in an ASUN Conference series.

