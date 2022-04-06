ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Drains eight threes

 2 days ago

Maxey dropped 30 points (9-12 FG, 8-11 3PT, 4-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds,...

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
Devin Booker (rest) starting for Suns on Tuesday; Landry Shamet back to bench

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will start Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Three Suns starters - Booker, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton - got Sunday night's game off due to rest. But on Tuesday, all three are back in action and starting. As a result, Landry Shamet will revert to a bench role.
5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
Raptors starting Precious Achiuwa for inactive Fred VanVleet on Thursday

Toronto Raptors power forward Precious Achiuwa is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Achiuwa will make his 28th start after Fred VanVleet was held out for rest reasons. In a matchup against a Sixers' team ranked 13th in points allowed inside, our models project Achiuwa to score 20.9 FanDuel points.
Jazz's Greg Monroe: Sticking around with Utah

Monroe agreed Thursday with the Jazz on a rest-of-season contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. After Monroe's 10-day deal with Utah expired Wednesday, the team will be keeping him around on a more permanent basis to provide depth at center behind Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside. Between stops with Utah, Milwaukee, Washington and Minnesota this season, Monroe has appeared in 13 games while averaging 5.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.6 minutes.
Lakers' Dwight Howard: Records double-double in loss

Howard recorded 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 128-112 loss to the Warriors. None of LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (foot), Russell Westbrook (shoulder) or Carmelo Anthony (illness) played for the Lakers on Thursday, but Howard continued his late-season surge in playing time by starting for the 11th time in the Lakers' past 12 contests. He recorded his second double-double in five games and led all players with 12 boards in the loss. Howard is averaging 12.2 points and 8.6 boards over the five-game stretch.
Mad Ants York, Hinton called up to Pacers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne Mad Ants guard Gabe York and forward Nate Hinton have earned NBA Call-Ups with the Indiana Pacers. These are the 27th and 28th NBA Call-ups in Mad Ants organization history. These two call-ups increase Fort Wayne’s record setting season that has now seen five players earn a total of […]
76ers' Danny Green: Expected to start Thursday

Green is expected to start Thursday's game against the Raptors, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. With Matisse Thybulle ineligible to play in Toronto, Green is expected to get the nod and see more action. In his past 12 starts, he's averaged 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.1 minutes.
76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-double in loss

Embiid put up 30 points (10-22 FG, 10-12 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in a 119-114 loss to Toronto on Thursday. Embiid dropped 29-plus points for the 13th time in his last 16 games including a combined 119 points in his last three. The five-time All-Star continues to make his final push in the MVP race with just two regular season games remaining.
WATCH: Four-star safety Malik Hartford to make college commitment live on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Wednesday live on CBS Sports HQ. Malik Hartford, a four-star safety out of Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio, will make his choice at 3:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Rokeu, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
Colts' Armani Watts: Signs with Indianapolis

Watts signed a contract with the Colts on Tuesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. Watts appeared in 16 regular season games in each of the last three seasons with Kansas City, but he mostly operated on special teams. The 2018 fourth-round pick figures to garner a similar role for the Colts during the 2022 campaign.
Cardinals' Brandon Waddell: Outrighted off roster

The Cardinals outrighted Waddell to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. St. Louis never formally announced that Waddell was designated for assignment, but he evidently went unclaimed on waivers and will remain in the organization. Waddell will lose his place on the 40-man roster, however, with his spot going to fellow reliever Andre Pallante, who earned a spot in the Cardinals' Opening Day bullpen.
Bears' Tavon Young: Headed to Chicago

Young signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Young was released by the Ravens on March 9 after spending the first four seasons of his career with the team. His role decreased significantly in 2021, though he still managed to log 35 tackles, two sacks and three passes defended across 17 games. Young could compete with Duke Shelley for a significant role in Chicago's secondary in 2022.
