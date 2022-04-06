ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers' Joel Embiid: Explodes for 45

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Embiid racked up 45 points (18-30 FG, 2-3 3PT, 7-10 FT), 13 rebounds, two...

www.cbssports.com

thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Indiana faces Philadelphia on 8-game losing streak

Indiana Pacers (25-55, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (49-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to stop its eight-game losing streak with a win against Philadelphia. The 76ers are 30-20 against conference opponents. Philadelphia averages 109.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Yuta Watanabe quad) doubtful for Raptors' Thursday game against 76ers

Toronto Raptors power forward Yuta Watanabe (quad) is doubtful to play in Thursday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Watanabe has already missed three straight games with left quad soreness. Expect Precious Achiuwa to log more minutes against a Philly unit allowing a 109.9 defensive rating if Watanabe is ruled out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

3 observations after Sixers drop tight game in Toronto without Thybulle

If the Sixers face the Raptors in the first round of the playoffs, there’s no evidence to suggest it’ll be easy. Toronto troubled the Sixers again Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena, erasing an early 15-point deficit and earning a 119-114 win. Pascal Siakam posted a 37-point triple-double and...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Resting on back-to-back

Mitchell will be rested for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City. The Jazz played an overtime game against Memphis on Tuesday night, so Mitchell will get the night off against an inferior opponent on the second half of the back-to-back. Mike Conley will also rest for Utah. Expect both players to return to action Friday against Phoenix.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Out Wednesday

Ayton is out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to right ankle soreness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. This is essentially just rest for Ayton and the other three key starters getting the night off. JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo should see nearly all the minutes at center.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Done for night

Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bears' Tavon Young: Headed to Chicago

Young signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Young was released by the Ravens on March 9 after spending the first four seasons of his career with the team. His role decreased significantly in 2021, though he still managed to log 35 tackles, two sacks and three passes defended across 17 games. Young could compete with Duke Shelley for a significant role in Chicago's secondary in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL

