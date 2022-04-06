76ers' Joel Embiid: Explodes for 45

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
The Philadelphia 76ers will wrap up their three-game road trip when they take on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers are looking to finish their road schedule the right way and earn a split with the Raptors on the season.
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid continues to rumble while out on the floor. The big fella has continued to put up some monstrous numbers and he did so again in a 131-122 win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. Embiid had 45 points on 18-for-30 shooting and he had...
Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
Indiana Pacers (25-55, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (49-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to stop its eight-game losing streak with a win against Philadelphia. The 76ers are 30-20 against conference opponents. Philadelphia averages 109.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points...
Toronto Raptors power forward Yuta Watanabe (quad) is doubtful to play in Thursday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Watanabe has already missed three straight games with left quad soreness. Expect Precious Achiuwa to log more minutes against a Philly unit allowing a 109.9 defensive rating if Watanabe is ruled out.
If the Sixers face the Raptors in the first round of the playoffs, there’s no evidence to suggest it’ll be easy. Toronto troubled the Sixers again Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena, erasing an early 15-point deficit and earning a 119-114 win. Pascal Siakam posted a 37-point triple-double and...
Mitchell will be rested for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City. The Jazz played an overtime game against Memphis on Tuesday night, so Mitchell will get the night off against an inferior opponent on the second half of the back-to-back. Mike Conley will also rest for Utah. Expect both players to return to action Friday against Phoenix.
TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma (Cox 37/HD 722, DirecTV 676-5) ► The Lakers have been eliminated from both playoff and play-in contention. L.A. was the preseason favorite to win the West. ► LeBron James, at age 37, is averaging 30.3 points per game. It’s the third time in his 19 seasons...
Ayton is out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to right ankle soreness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. This is essentially just rest for Ayton and the other three key starters getting the night off. JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo should see nearly all the minutes at center.
For the first time since Feb. 6, Matisse Thybulle won’t be the Sixers’ starting small forward. With Thybulle ineligible to play Thursday night, here are the essentials for the 49-30 Sixers’ road matchup with the 46-33 Raptors:. When: 7:30 p.m. ET with Sixers Pregame Live at 6:45...
Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
Young signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Young was released by the Ravens on March 9 after spending the first four seasons of his career with the team. His role decreased significantly in 2021, though he still managed to log 35 tackles, two sacks and three passes defended across 17 games. Young could compete with Duke Shelley for a significant role in Chicago's secondary in 2022.
Comments / 0