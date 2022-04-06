ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bulls' Patrick Williams: Posts season high offensively

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Williams totaled 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds during Tuesday's 127-106...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
FOX Sports

Thompson scores 33, Warriors beat Lakers to win third in row

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 33 points with six 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors won their third straight game after dropping four in a row, running away late from the depleted Los Angeles Lakers for a 128-112 victory Thursday night. Jordan Poole added 19 points and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Porzingis scores 25, Wizards cruise to win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points, including 12 in the third quarter as Washington took control, and the Wizards pulled away for a 132-114 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Rui Hachimura tied a season-high with 21 points and Daniel Gafford had 24 points and...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Raptors starting Precious Achiuwa for inactive Fred VanVleet on Thursday

Toronto Raptors power forward Precious Achiuwa is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Achiuwa will make his 28th start after Fred VanVleet was held out for rest reasons. In a matchup against a Sixers' team ranked 13th in points allowed inside, our models project Achiuwa to score 20.9 FanDuel points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Ball leads Hornets past Magic after 3 players ejected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 26 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets routed the short-handed Orlando Magic 128-101 on Thursday night to get back on the right track after two lopsided losses. Terry Rozier added 22 points as Charlotte pulled within one game...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Cole Anthony (toe) staying sidelined Thursday for Magic

Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony (toe) will not play on Thursday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Anthony injured his toe at the beginning of Sunday's game and it's possible that he will not play again this season. Franz Wagner (ankle) and Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist) will also sit out Thursday, so look for Markelle Fultz and R.J. Hampton to take on larger roles.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Sports

Lakers' Dwight Howard: Records double-double in loss

Howard recorded 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 128-112 loss to the Warriors. None of LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (foot), Russell Westbrook (shoulder) or Carmelo Anthony (illness) played for the Lakers on Thursday, but Howard continued his late-season surge in playing time by starting for the 11th time in the Lakers' past 12 contests. He recorded his second double-double in five games and led all players with 12 boards in the loss. Howard is averaging 12.2 points and 8.6 boards over the five-game stretch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Steve Lavin set to land new head coaching job

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin is reportedly poised to take his first head coaching job in seven years. Lavin is in negotiations to become the new head coach at San Diego, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein says the two sides are working on the final terms of an agreement, which could come soon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Yuta Watanabe quad) doubtful for Raptors' Thursday game against 76ers

Toronto Raptors power forward Yuta Watanabe (quad) is doubtful to play in Thursday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Watanabe has already missed three straight games with left quad soreness. Expect Precious Achiuwa to log more minutes against a Philly unit allowing a 109.9 defensive rating if Watanabe is ruled out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Norman Powell (foot) active in bench role for Clippers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Powell will make his return off the bench after the Clippers' forward was sidelined with a foot injury. In a matchup against a short-handed Suns' team ranked second in defensive rating, our models project Powell to score 14.0 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Expected to start Thursday

Green is expected to start Thursday's game against the Raptors, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. With Matisse Thybulle ineligible to play in Toronto, Green is expected to get the nod and see more action. In his past 12 starts, he's averaged 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.1 minutes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

