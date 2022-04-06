ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMS superintendent says some students feel safer with body scanners in schools

By Will Lewis
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avGmX_0f0baEXi00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bought them to increase safety, but now nearly $500,000 in clear backpacks still sit in the warehouse. The CMS board had its first meeting since halting the decision to hand out the equipment.

Superintendent Earnest Winston didn’t talk about what the district is doing with the backpacks, but he did talk about how the metal detectors/body scanners are working.

Winston said the district rolled out the body scanners as part of the safety committee recommendations. So far seven schools have been using the equipment, including Hopewell where a gun fell to the floor during a fight.

CMS will be rolling out phase two of the program which includes body scanners in 14 more schools.

Superintendent Winston says students say they feel safer with the equipment in the schools, but a student representative says there are some students who don’t like the scanners.

6 injured when luggage falls on passengers on CLT Airport bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Six people were injured when overhead luggage fell on passengers on board a Charlotte Douglas International Airport employee bus Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The incident reportedly happened around 5:30 a.m. on Harlee Avenue. Police said a vehicle “merged suddenly” in front of the employee bus, […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
