PLAINS, Pa. — Employers lined up inside a ballroom at Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino was a happy sight for organizers of a job fair in Luzerne County. "I will definitely say for being an in-person one—we've had virtual ones the past couple of years—this is the first one that so far it's been attended the most out of all of them," said coordinator Rebecca Reynolds. "It's nice to see people coming in and actually meeting their potential employers face-to-face for change."

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 22 DAYS AGO