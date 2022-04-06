ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Hoard’s 24 points, 21 rebounds lift Thunder past Portland

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jaylen Hoard had career-highs of 24 points and 21 rebounds to help the...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Denver hosts Memphis after Jokic's 41-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (55-24, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Denver Nuggets' 116-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets are 28-22 in Western Conference games. Denver...
MEMPHIS, TN
Idaho8.com

Edwards scores 49 as Timberwolves hold off Spurs, 127-121

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards set a career high with 49 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves hung on for a 127-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Edwards’ big output came on 16-of-28 shooting and 6 of 14 from 3-point range. He found multiple ways to score, including a highlight-reel dunk and a game-high 11 free throws. Keldon Johnson had 20 points to lead San Antonio, and Devin Vassell scored 18. Eight players scored in double figures for the Spurs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
ESPN

Portland visits New Orleans on 3-game road slide

Portland Trail Blazers (27-52, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (35-44, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will look to end its three-game road losing streak when the Trail Blazers take on New Orleans. The Pelicans are 24-25 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is...
PORTLAND, OR
Idaho8.com

Pascal Siakam has triple-double, Raptors beat 76ers 119-114

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 37 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his third career triple-double, Gary Trent Jr. scored 30 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 119-114 on Thursday night. Siakam shot 14 for 28, going 1 for 7 from 3-point range. He made 8 for 10 free throws. Precious Achiuwa scored 20 points and made a career-high five 3-pointers, and Scottie Barnes had 13 points and 10 rebounds to help the Raptors win for the seventh time in eight games. Joel Embiid had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and James Harden had 13 points and 15 assists for the 76ers, whose hopes of winning the Atlantic Division title took a hit.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Ball leads Hornets past Magic after 3 players ejected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 26 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets routed the short-handed Orlando Magic 128-101. Terry Rozier added 22 points as Charlotte pulled within one game of the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets, who are tied for eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The win assures the Hornets their first non-losing season since 2015-16. Chuma Okeke had 20 points and Moritz Wagner scored 17 for Orlando, which has lost seven of its last eight games. The game included a shoving match between several players with Orlando’s Robin Lopez and Admiral Schofield and Charlotte’s Montrezl Harrell being ejected.
CHARLOTTE, NC
1460 ESPN Yakima

Jazz Clinch Playoff Spot with 121-115 OT Win Over Grizzlies

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 21 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz clinched a playoff berth with a 121-115 overtime victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Jordan Clarkson also finished with 22 points for Utah. Donovan Mitchell added 20 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Hassan Whiteside tallied 14 points and 10 boards off the bench. Jaren Jackson, Jr. scored 28 points for the Grizzlies. Tyus Jones added 24 points and Desmond Bane had 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Jackson made a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute of regulation and Kyle Anderson put back Bane’s airball on a 3-pointer before the buzzer to force overtime.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Mclemore
Person
Isaiah Roby
Person
Jaylen Hoard
Person
Georgios Kalaitzakis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers#Ap Sports
Idaho8.com

NCAA Frozen Four: Denver beats Michigan 3-2 in overtime

BOSTON (AP) — Carter Savoie scored with 14:53 gone in overtime to lead Denver past Michigan 3-2 in the Frozen Four semifinal and into the NCAA championship game. The Pioneers will play for the title Saturday night against Minnesota State — a 5-1 winner over Minnesota in the second semifinal. It would be Denver’s ninth men’s hockey championship, tying Michigan for the most in NCAA history. Magnus Chrona made 19 saves for the Pioneers. Brett Stapley and Cameron Wright also scored for Denver. But both times Michigan tied it — on goals from Jimmy Lambert and Thomas Bordeleau.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy