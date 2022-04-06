Former Purdue, Charlotte, USF coach Lee Rose dies at 85

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Brian Kelly is settled in at LSU after 12 seasons at Notre Dame. Kelly tells The Associated Press he wanted to be at a place where he had all “the resources to win a national championship.” He says he was prepared to spend the rest of his career at Notre Dame. But he says they ended up on different paths on how to get there. He says he is fine with the change. LSU gave the 60-year-old coach a 10-year, $95 million contract.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO