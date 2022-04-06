ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Woodside receives key approvals for Scarborough gas project off W.Australia

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vclki_0f0bZVBw00

MELBOURNE, April 6 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd (WPL.AX) said on Wednesday it has received key approvals from the Australian and Western Australian state governments for the Scarborough gas project off the country's northwest coast.

The approvals for a pipeline licence and the field development plan allows Woodside to begin petroleum recovery operations from two licence areas for the Scarborough and Pluto LNG expansion projects, together expected to cost $12 billion.

Those two approvals are among the final government approvals needed to develop Scarborough, Woodside said.

Scarborough gas is due to be processed at the Pluto liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant where Woodside is adding a second processing unit, called Train 2.

The company expects to produce the first LNG cargo from Scarborough gas in 2026.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Shell Gets Green Light For Prelude FLNG Production Restart

Shell has been given the thumbs up to restart production after the most recent in a line of issues shut the facility down in December 2021. — An Australian watchdog has closed the investigation into the latest issues that caused Shell’s Prelude FLNG facility to halt production in December last year, clearing the path for restart.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodside#Gas Pipeline#Natural Gas#Western Australian#Lng#Train 2
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
rigzone.com

Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request

Executives from some of the largest oil companies in the U.S. have refused a request by House Democrats. — Executives from some of the nation’s largest oil companies have refused a request by House Democrats to testify on sky-rocketing gasoline prices. The chief executive officers of EOG Resources...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

The real reason gas prices are so high

It’s a politicized country, so every problem must have a political origin. And if you’re the U.S. president when gasoline prices soar above $4 per gallon, you’ve got some explaining to do. But President Biden has not caused the current spike in gas prices, even though critics...
CNET

Oil Dips Below $100 Barrel, but Gas Prices Will Soon Soar Again

Car owners got a slight reprieve this week, as gas prices dipped to $4.32 a gallon on Tuesday, down a smidge from the record $4.33 first hit on Friday and revisited on Monday. The modest drop follows a more noticeable decline in the price of oil, which fell below $100 a barrel Monday for the first time since March 1. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, hit a low of $99.76 before closing at $103.10 yesterday. On Tuesday morning WTI dipped even further to $93.53.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Australia
Right Wing Uncut

Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Jenn Leach

Bread prices rising in the United States

The cost of wheat has increased by as much as 40% as Russia's invasion into Ukraine has impacted trade from Black Sea ports, according to this source. The Russian Ukrainian conflict has caused supply disruptions.
Reuters

Reuters

397K+
Followers
312K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy