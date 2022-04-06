ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Woodside receives key approvals for Scarborough gas project off W.Australia

 2 days ago
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd said on Wednesday it has received key approvals from the Australian and Western Australian state governments for the Scarborough gas project off the country’s northwest coast.

The approvals for a pipeline licence and the field development plan allows Woodside to begin petroleum recovery operations from two licence areas for the Scarborough and Pluto LNG expansion projects, together expected to cost $12 billion.

Those two approvals are among the final government approvals needed to develop Scarborough, Woodside said.

Scarborough gas is due to be processed at the Pluto liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant where Woodside is adding a second processing unit, called Train 2.

The company expects to produce the first LNG cargo from Scarborough gas in 2026.

#Woodside#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Woodside Petroleum Ltd#Western Australian#Lng#Train 2
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

